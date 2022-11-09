Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.66 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.88. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $12.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2023 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of AAP opened at $182.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average is $184.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,161,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

