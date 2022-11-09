Reviewing Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) & Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) and Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assertio and Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio $111.01 million 1.14 -$1.28 million $0.54 4.85 Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 574.38 -$13.77 million ($60.80) -0.10

Assertio has higher revenue and earnings than Kiora Pharmaceuticals. Kiora Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assertio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Assertio and Kiora Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Assertio currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.18%. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,020.00%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Assertio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Assertio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Assertio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Assertio and Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio 19.35% 22.98% 7.85% Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -133.30% -87.96%

Volatility and Risk

Assertio has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assertio beats Kiora Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis. It also provides CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, a NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, a NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; and Otrexup, a single-dose auto-injector containing a prescription medicine and methotrexate that is used to treat adults with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis, and children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

