FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 540,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)
