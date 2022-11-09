FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.98. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 540,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

