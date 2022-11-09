Open Lending Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

LPRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $815.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

