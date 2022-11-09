ProFrac (PFHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect ProFrac to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $589.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.44 million. On average, analysts expect ProFrac to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ProFrac Price Performance
ProFrac stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. ProFrac has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ProFrac Company Profile
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
