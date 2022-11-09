Flux Power (FLUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flux Power stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Flux Power worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

