Neovasc (NVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($3.67) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.50) by C($2.70). The firm had revenue of C$1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 million.

Neovasc Stock Performance

TSE:NVC opened at C$1.78 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Neovasc

In related news, Director Paul Geyer bought 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$37,615.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,615.11. In related news, Director Paul Geyer bought 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$37,615.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,615.11. Also, Director Doug Janzen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,428.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$381,695.07. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,757 shares of company stock valued at $191,179.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

