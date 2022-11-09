Neovasc (NVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($3.67) per share for the quarter.
Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.50) by C($2.70). The firm had revenue of C$1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 million.
Neovasc Stock Performance
TSE:NVC opened at C$1.78 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.
