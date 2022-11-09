Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ KRUS opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $633.17 million, a P/E ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 1.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.
