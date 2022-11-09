Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $633.17 million, a P/E ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 157.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

