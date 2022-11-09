Central Puerto (CEPU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.71 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

Shares of Central Puerto stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.30. Central Puerto has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Puerto

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

Recommended Stories

