Vitru (VTRU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.42. Vitru had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VTRU stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Vitru has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $531.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of -0.14.

VTRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

