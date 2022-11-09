KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KLX Energy Services Trading Up 8.1 %
KLXE stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $17.47.
KLX Energy Services Company Profile
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
