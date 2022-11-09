KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLXE stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

