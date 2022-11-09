LifeMD (LFMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect LifeMD to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 686.40% and a negative net margin of 52.55%. On average, analysts expect LifeMD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LifeMD stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

