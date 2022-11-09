Reed’s (REED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 36.11% and a negative return on equity of 337.62%. On average, analysts expect Reed’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reed’s stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) by 178.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Reed’s worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

