Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 43.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.66%. The business had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.25 million. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $321.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $149,280.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $116,948.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,331,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,637.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $149,280.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,189.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,657 shares of company stock valued at $426,914. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 356.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 71,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

