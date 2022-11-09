VTEX (VTEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect VTEX to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). VTEX had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.98 million. On average, analysts expect VTEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VTEX opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $712.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 667,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth $8,747,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth $3,245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 102.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

