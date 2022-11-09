VTEX (VTEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect VTEX to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). VTEX had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.98 million. On average, analysts expect VTEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VTEX Price Performance
VTEX opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $712.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of VTEX
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 667,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth $8,747,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth $3,245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 102.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VTEX (VTEX)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.