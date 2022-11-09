Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Costamare Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Costamare in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costamare’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costamare’s FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMRE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Costamare Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. Costamare has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $18.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 1,053.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

