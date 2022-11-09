FY2022 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Reduced by William Blair

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.25. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

NYSE:CW opened at $175.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $123.84 and a one year high of $178.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

