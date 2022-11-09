DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAREGet Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carter Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Carter Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CARE opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $450.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.