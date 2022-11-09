DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carter Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.
Carter Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of CARE opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $450.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
