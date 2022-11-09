DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carter Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CARE opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $450.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

About Carter Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.