FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.98. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share.

CHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $104.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $3.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.2% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

