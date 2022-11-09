First Busey Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Busey in a research report issued on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,883.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

