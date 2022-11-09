Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) versus Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Financial Review

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Curaleaf and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 2 9 0 2.82 Cronos Group 1 4 4 0 2.33

Curaleaf currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 129.47%. Cronos Group has a consensus target price of $4.19, indicating a potential upside of 51.38%. Given Curaleaf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.21 billion 2.80 -$101.73 million ($0.19) -29.05 Cronos Group $74.43 million 14.08 -$396.11 million ($0.29) -9.55

This table compares Curaleaf and Cronos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Curaleaf has higher revenue and earnings than Cronos Group. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cronos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -10.31% -7.42% -3.93% Cronos Group -115.15% -15.68% -15.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Cronos Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. It offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. The company also provides hemp-based CBD products. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states of the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

About Cronos Group

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. It also exports dried cannabis and cannabis oils to Germany, Israel, and Australia. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.