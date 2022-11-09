Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chegg in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Chegg Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:CHGG opened at $26.28 on Monday. Chegg has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Chegg by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 11,846.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.