Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $10.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.00. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CROX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

