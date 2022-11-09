Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Smock expects that the medical research company will earn $10.88 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE CRL opened at $222.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.63. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $397.77.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

