Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GE opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.