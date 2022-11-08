Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 123,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 149.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 255.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 229,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 165,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,933. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.