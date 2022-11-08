Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.48. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

