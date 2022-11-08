Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

