Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,480 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $807,876 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.