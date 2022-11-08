McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $395.80 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $215.27 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.49.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

