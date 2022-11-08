Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Corteva were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

