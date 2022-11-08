Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $750.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.80. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $764.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

