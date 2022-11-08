Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

