1,596 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $676.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

