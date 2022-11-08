Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 361 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $258.60 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.35.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

