PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 223.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $230.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

