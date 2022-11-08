Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $720.88 million, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

