Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after purchasing an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,634,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

