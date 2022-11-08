Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $932,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

