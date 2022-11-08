Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $932,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CBRE Group Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:CBRE opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CBRE Group Profile
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.