Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $932,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.