Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 131.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 72,280 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $234,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 29.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.49. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

