Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 915 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AFG opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.85.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.