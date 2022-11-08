Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.07 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.19.

Equinix Stock Down 0.7 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $606.52 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $584.69 and its 200-day moving average is $641.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

