Hancock Whitney Corp Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

