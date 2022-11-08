Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $761,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Matson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Matson Stock Up 1.7 %
MATX opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01.
Matson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 3.65%.
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matson (MATX)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.