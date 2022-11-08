B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAC. TD Securities upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.60.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$24.65 and a one year high of C$53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.03.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.