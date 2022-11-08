B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in Lithium Americas by 152.3% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,426 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after purchasing an additional 842,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,276,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

