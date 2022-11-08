Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 49,199 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,199 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $2,340,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $278,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $18,479,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AU opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

