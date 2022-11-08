Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $742,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $319.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.08 and a 200 day moving average of $274.76. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $341.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,382. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

