23,895 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 111,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Williams Companies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 337,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Williams Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

