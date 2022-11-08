Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.06.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $209,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 729.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

